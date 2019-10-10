Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019: E-Commerce giant Flipkart has announced the Big Diwali Sale on its official website - https://www.flipkart.com. Those who wish to buy or gift mobile phones like Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 3a must check out the expected prices and other related offers on electronics and gadgets in this article.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019: E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the Big Diwali Sale on its official website – https://www.flipkart.com. According to the website, the sale is all set to start from October 12, 2019 and will go on up to October 16, 2019, through the official Flipkart website. The company has also partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) on its debit cards allowing 10 per cent instant discounts on purchase. Those who wish to buy or gift mobile phones to their loved ones, this is the best time to do so. Yes, mobile phones like Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 3a will be available on Flipkart at many reasonable prices. Check out the expected prices and other related offers on electronics and gadgets given below.

The website also shows Dhamaka Deals on Mobile Phones Realme C2 32 GB will be available at just Rs. 5,999 while Redmi 8 (4 GB|64 GB) at Rs 7,999 will be available on Flipkart from 12:00 AM onwards. Realme Note 7S will be sold at Rs. 8,999 only. To grab these deals, one has to stick to their mobile phones or laptops with their credit or debit cards just on time, as the stock might be limited or lakhs of people are waiting to grab the deal at that very particular moment which leads to the product becoming out of stock. Samsung Galaxy S9 will be much cheaper than its real price Rs.35,999 while Samsung Galaxy S9+ will also be sold on the website at a reasonable price. Their price has been listed at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 only.

Price cut on Samsung Galaxy A50 whose actual price stands at Rs. 17,500 after its revision from its earlier price at Rs. 18,490 has been listed for Rs. 16,999 only. One of the popular smartphones, Redmi K20 Pro has been priced from Rs. 24,999, while its original price stands at Rs. 27,999. Other smartphones like the Vivo V17 Pro, Moto E6s, and Motorola One Macro, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be available at huge discounts. So don’t forget to grab the best offers and deals before the last date this Diwali season.

