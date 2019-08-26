Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale: If you are fed up of your mobile phone and want to get rid of it then the Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest sale.

Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale: The E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with Month-End Mobiles Fest sale this week. Flipkart is offering a number of offers and discounts on several mobile phones during the Month-End Mobiles Fest sale. The Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest sale will be open up to midnight, August 31, 2019. The Walmart-owned company is going to provide exchange offers and mobile protection plans on selected smartphones during the sale.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is available at a discount of Rs 1,000 if you pay using any online payment method. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6’s 3 GB RAM variant along with 64 GB internal storage will be available at a huge discounted price of Rs 6,999 instead of its original price which is Rs 10,499. The Honor 8C will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999 in the Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest sale.

Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest sale also includes the Realme 2 Pro which is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 instead of its original price which is Rs 13,990. Moreover, Flipkart is providing an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the normal exchange value of your old smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is also available on a discount of Rs 2,000 on the normal exchange value.

The Oppo A5’s 4 GB RAM variant along with 64 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 9,990 instead of its original price Rs 15,990 during the Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest sale. The Redmi Y2 will be available at a price of Rs 7,499 instead of Rs 10,499 in the sale.

Asus is also in the full mood of indulging in the Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest sale as the Asus 5Z’s 8 GB RAM variant along with 256 GB internal storage is available at a highly discounted price of Rs 23,999 instead of its original price which is Rs 36,999. The Asus Max M2 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 7,499 instead of Rs 12,999.

