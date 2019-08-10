Independence day is here and all shopping websites are giving great deals and offers and here is the sale of India's most trusted online shopping brand, Flipkart! Let's look into some great deals and offers on Flipkart National Shopping Days.

Flipkart national shopping days: Flipkart is up with a great sale this festive season and this ongoing sale is filled with lots of offers and deals to avail majorly on electronic products big brands with hefty discounts are listed in this sale so hurry up and take advantage of these offers as this sale ends on August 10.

As the Raksha Bandhan is here you can get many options to gift your sibling in this sale.

Flipkart is also giving many offers on bank transactions as it has tamed up with ICICI bank and is offering 10% discount on ICICI card transactions but the discount is not available on EMI transactions.

Here are some products on offer under Flipkart national shopping days

Lenovo Ideapad 130 core i3 7th Gen

This laptop from Lenovo is very good for gaming and it is said Pubg Laptop. It has Intel core i3 processor(7th gen), 4 GB DDR4 RAM, 64 Bit Windows 10 Operating system, 1 TB HDD, 15.6-inch display and 1-year onsite warranty.

M.R.P.: Rs 36,077

Sale price: Rs 25,490

HP 15q Core i5 7th Gen

This laptop from HP is very good and is good for photoshop users basically editing programs can be done using this very easily. It has Pre-installed Genuine Windows, Preloaded MS Office Home, and Student 2016, 15.6-inch display.

M.R.P.: Rs 48,631

Sale Price: Rs 39, 990

Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens

This camera is having every feature which a photographer looks for it has effective pixels 24.2 MP, Sensor Type: CMOS, wi-fi availability, 1080p recording at 30p.

M.R.P.: Rs 66,450

Sale Price: Rs 43,990

Cannon 300D

This camera from cannon is in the budget and for initial photographers, it is best to learn basics. Self-Timer, Type C and Mini HDMI, 9 Auto Focus Points, 35x Optical Zoom, Effective Pixels: 18 MP APS-C CMOS sensor which is 25 times larger than a typical smartphone sensor, WiFi connectivity available, Video Recording at 1080p on 30p.

M.R.P.: Rs 29,495

Sale Price: Rs 18,999

Realme 3 Pro

This phone from Realme is a Flipkart exclusive and has many noticeable features. It comes with 6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM(Expandable up to 256 GB), 16.0 c.m.(6.3 inches) FHD Display, 16 MP+5 MP Rear Camera and 25 MP Front camera, 4045 Mah battery.

M.R.P.: Rs 19,999

Sale Price: Rs 15,999

