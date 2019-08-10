Flipkart national shopping days: Flipkart is up with a great sale this festive season and this ongoing sale is filled with lots of offers and deals to avail majorly on electronic products big brands with hefty discounts are listed in this sale so hurry up and take advantage of these offers as this sale ends on August 10.
As the Raksha Bandhan is here you can get many options to gift your sibling in this sale.
Flipkart is also giving many offers on bank transactions as it has tamed up with ICICI bank and is offering 10% discount on ICICI card transactions but the discount is not available on EMI transactions.
Here are some products on offer under Flipkart national shopping days
Lenovo Ideapad 130 core i3 7th Gen
This laptop from Lenovo is very good for gaming and it is said Pubg Laptop. It has Intel core i3 processor(7th gen), 4 GB DDR4 RAM, 64 Bit Windows 10 Operating system, 1 TB HDD, 15.6-inch display and 1-year onsite warranty.
M.R.P.: Rs 36,077
Sale price: Rs 25,490
HP 15q Core i5 7th Gen
This laptop from HP is very good and is good for photoshop users basically editing programs can be done using this very easily. It has Pre-installed Genuine Windows, Preloaded MS Office Home, and Student 2016, 15.6-inch display.
M.R.P.: Rs 48,631
Sale Price: Rs 39, 990
Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens
This camera is having every feature which a photographer looks for it has effective pixels 24.2 MP, Sensor Type: CMOS, wi-fi availability, 1080p recording at 30p.
M.R.P.: Rs 66,450
Sale Price: Rs 43,990
Cannon 300D
This camera from cannon is in the budget and for initial photographers, it is best to learn basics. Self-Timer, Type C and Mini HDMI, 9 Auto Focus Points, 35x Optical Zoom, Effective Pixels: 18 MP APS-C CMOS sensor which is 25 times larger than a typical smartphone sensor, WiFi connectivity available, Video Recording at 1080p on 30p.
M.R.P.: Rs 29,495
Sale Price: Rs 18,999
Realme 3 Pro
This phone from Realme is a Flipkart exclusive and has many noticeable features. It comes with 6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM(Expandable up to 256 GB), 16.0 c.m.(6.3 inches) FHD Display, 16 MP+5 MP Rear Camera and 25 MP Front camera, 4045 Mah battery.
M.R.P.: Rs 19,999
Sale Price: Rs 15,999