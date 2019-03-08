Flipkart Realme 3 sale: Realme 3 will be available on Flipkart on a sale at huge discounts. The 3 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 8,999 and the 4 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 10,999.

Flipkart Realme 3 sale: The e-commerce website Flipkart is going to float a sale of much-awaited smartphone Realme 3 on March 12, 2019, at 12 PM. The Realme 3 turns up with splendid performance and elegant design. The smartphone has a 3D Unibody Design with a glossy finish which makes it more attractive and helps the user to hold the phone comfortably. The smartphone consists of Helio P70 AI processor. Realme 3 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, In-cell Touch Panel Technology and LCD IPS Screen.

Realme 3 will have two RAM variants including the 3 GB RAM variant with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM variant with 64 GB internal storage. Both the variants feature a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is of 13-megapixel and the secondary camera is of 2-megapixel. The Realme 3 sports a 13-megapixel front camera. The rear camera of both the variants is packed with chrome boost feature with night escape mode which allows the user to take clear photographs in low light.

Realme 3 includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for the purpose of security. Realme 3 has a 15.8 cm (6.22 inch) HD+ Display. One of the most noticeable features of the phone is that it has a dedicated memory card slot along with dual sim slots. The Smartphone is available in two colour options including the black and dynamic black. The smartphone runs on Realme’s Color OS 6.0 based on Android Pie 9.0 operating system. Both the RAM variants of Realme 3 are priced under 13,000. Realme 3’s 3 GB RAM variant will be available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 while it’s original price being Rs 10,999 and the 4 GB RAM variant will be available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 while it’s original being Rs 12,999.

