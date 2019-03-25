Flipkart Redmi Go sale: Redmi has launched one of its most cost-efficient smartphone, Redmi Go. The smartphone will go on sale for the second time in India after the inaugural day sale.

Flipkart Redmi Go sale: One of the most money efficient smartphones of Xiaomi, Redmi Go, is going to be on sale. The Redmi Go will be available on Flipkart and the official website of Mi, Mi.com. This is Redmi Go’s second sale after its opening sale on March 22, 2019. The Redmi Go is available in two different colour options including the blue and black colours during the sale. The price of Redmi Go in India is Rs 4,499 for the basic variant featuring 1 GB RAM along with 8 GB internal storage. The 1 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage variant is still not launched in India. Flipkart is going to provide offers like no-cost EMI and an additional 5 per cent discount for the Axis Bank Buzz Credit card users.

The Redmi Go features a 5-inch HD display and is based on the Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor along with 1 GB RAM and Adreno 308 GPU. The storage of the smartphone can be expanded up to 128 GB through a microSD card as the smartphone features a dedicated slot for the microSD card. The Redmi Go sports an 8-megapixel camera at the back along with a single LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera. The camera of the phone includes many new features like real-time filters, full HD video recording and smart screen detection. Connectivity options in the Redmi Go consist of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, 4G VoLTE, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro-USB and GPS. The Redmi Go is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and as per the company, it can provide a battery life of 10 days at stand by mode.

Previously, Mi launched the Mi Pay app in India. The Mi Pay app is a payments app launched in India which is designed on the algorithm of Unified Payments Interface (UPI). ICICI Bank is working as the payment service provider for the Mi pay app. The app was originally launched in China in 2016. The beta testing of the Mi Pay app started in December 2018 and finally, the app made its debut in March 2019.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More