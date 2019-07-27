Flipkart Super Flash Sunday Sale: The Super Sunday Flash Sale is going to start on July 28, 2019. The sale will start at 12:00 PM IST and huge discounts will be offered on brands like Redmi and Realme.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday Sale: Flipkart has announced its “Super Flash Sunday Sale.” The online store is ready to come with new discounts on some reputed brands. In the much-awaited Super Flash Sunday Sale, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi k20, RealmeX, Realme 3i, and Redmi 7A smartphones will be available at surprisingly discounted rates. The Super Flash Sunday Sale will be held on July 28, 2019, and the sale will start at 12:00 PM.

The price of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India starts from Rs 21,999. Xiaomi has already confirmed the sale, and the consumers are going to witness discounted prices of these products. Generally, Redmi K20 is available in 2 storage variants including the 6GB RAM with 64GB internal memory and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory. The prices of these variants are Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.

In the flash sale, we will also see the availability of Redmi K20 Pro. For 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, the price of the smartphone is Rs 27,999 while the price of its other variant including 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage is Rs 30,999. Customers can purchase the product from Mi.com and Mi stores as well. Flipkart Super Flash Sunday Sale also include double data benefits for Airtel customers using Rs 249 or Rs 299 on the purchase of Redmi K20 Pro. Moreover, ICICI credit card holder will enjoy an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on any transactions.

Phones like Redmi 7A, Realme X, and Realme 3i are going to be part of the sale. On the purchase of Redmi 7A, the buyer can avail a cashback of Rs 2200 with additional 125GB additional data from Reliance Jio. The cashback will be divided into 44 discount vouchers of Rs 50 each in the Myjio app.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App