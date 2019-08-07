Walmart owned Flipkart is a multinational e-commerce giant which is owned by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal. The company’s headquarters is situated in Bengaluru India. Flipkart was established in 2007 as an e-commerce business company and now, they are planning to launch its video streaming service just like Amazon and Netflix. As per the reports it is expected that the services will be avail only by Flipkart Plus members and will be available after peak Diwali shopping season.

Flipkart is going to give fierce competition to its rivals brands like Amazon prime video and Netflix. Flipkart video streaming service is currently working on Beta mode, and there are no internal leaks which went on the internet. Flipkart will be feeling the heat as Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video has its original series, which is liked by people around the globe.

If we talk about Netflix, they have many original series like Ghoul, Sacred Games, Selection Day, Delhi crime, Black Mirrors, 21 Sarfaroash Saragarhi 1897, Blacklist, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and many more which by many.

Similarly, Amazon Prime video has some best original series like Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, Breathe, Vampire Diaries, Four More Shots, Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare and many more. They also have one of the most popular comedy genre show “Comicstaan.” which is currently streaming their season 2.

Earlier, Flipkart launched Flipkart Plus rewards program in 2018 to give extra and premium benefits to its customers. Before them, Amazon already established themselves around the globe by making their original short movies and Web Series. Before making original series, Flipkart needs to establish themselves globally. Amazon and Netflix already have the majority. People love to take their monthly or yearly subscription and enjoy their original series. Flipkart needs to work in an effective manner to become successful in this project also.

