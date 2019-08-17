Flipkart has introduced its video streaming service in order to give a tough competition to Amazon India which also offers Prime music, video and reading service to its premium users in Indian

The E-commerce giant Flipkart has launched its own video streaming service in India in order to compete with Amazon India which offers its Prime videos, music and reading service to the people having its premium subscription in India. Earlier it was announced by Flipkart that the E-commerce company is going to launch its video streaming service in India. The Head of Growth and Monetisation of Flipkart, Prakash Sikaria stated that their video content offering is mainly focused on three primary aspects which are curated, personalized and free content. He said that as per their belief, customers should not pay any extra fee for premium content. He concluded his statement by saying that their offering is totally unique and it is not available in India.

The Walmart-owned Indian e-retail tycoon has rolled out its video streaming service as an update on its Android app. All the Flipkart users can download the latest version 6.17 of the Android app on their smartphones to use the newly introduced video streaming service which is providing videos from apps like TVF, Viu, VOOT, and a few other apps.

Steps to use the Flipkart video streaming service:

Step 1: Open the Flipkart app in your Android smartphones.

Step 2: Tap the hamburger option present at the top left corner of the Flipkart mobile app.

Step 3: Tap on the video option.

Step 4: You will be asked to select at least 3 videos.

Step 5: After selecting three videos, tap the continue option.

Step 6: You will be directed to a new menu. The new menu will be of the Flipkart Video Streaming Service.

Here you will discover that the content is divided into three different tabs. There will be a classification of the content on the basis of popularity and genre.

