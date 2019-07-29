Fortnite World Cup 2019: American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won 3 million dollars on July 28, 2019, Sunday in a Fortnite World Cup 2019 in New York. He is aged 16, from Pennsylvania, is one of atleast 100 players who had competed for $30 million in total prize money.

Fortnite World Cup 2019: American teenager Kyle Giersdorf took away 3 million dollars on July 28, 2019 after winning a top prize in an online video game Fortnite tournament in New York. Aged 16, from Pennsylvania, is one of atleast 100 players who competed for $30 million in total prize money. This is one of the popular video online game sector which draws top-dollar investments. It is one of the emerging professional sport.

Giersdorf played under the name of Bugha, who won the solo final portions of the Fortnite World Cup. He scored 59 points, 26 more than his nearest competitor psalm, as per the Fortnite World Cup Leaderboard, as posted on the leader’s website.

In an interview at the event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, an elated Giersdorf said that he was short of words to explain his happiness over this big win. Calling it as an insane win, he said that everything he had done, the grind and it ‘s finally paid off. The interview had been posted on Twitter.

Fortnite was launched in the year 2017, Fortnite helped Epic Games to reach a $15-billion-valuation in the previous year. Competitors of this online video game such as Electronic Arts Inc’s Apex Legends and Tencent Holdings Ltd’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Tencent also owns 40 percent stake in Epic Games.

Global revenues from esports or professional video sport will hit $1.1 billion in the year 2019. Up 27 percent since the previous year. As per a report released earlier this year, all thanks to the ballooning revenues from advertising, sponsorship and media rights.

The global video and electronic games market, excluding revenues from esports, will generate$152.1 billion in the year 2019, upto 9.6 percent over the previous year, as per a report by gaming analytics firm Newzoo.

