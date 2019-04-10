Free WiFi at Railway Stations in India: RailWire Wi-Fi by RailTel is now providing free Wi-Fi service at 1600 railway stations in India. The Santacruz station became 1600th railway station of the Indian railway which has now been hosting the free Wi-Fi connectivity.

Free WiFi at Railway Stations in India: Railwire Wi-Fi by RailTel is now active at 1600 railway stations pan-India. The Western Railway stated on Wednesday that the Santacruz Railway Station in Mumbai became the 1600th railway station to host a RailWire Wi-Fi zone. RailTel Corporation, which is basically a PSU, is one of the largest telecom infrastructure provider in India owning an optic fibre network across the country on Exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along the railway tracks. RailWire is a retail broadband initiative of the RailTel.

In order to accomplish the promise of providing free WiFi at railway stations in India, except the halt stations, in a time span of one year, the team of RailTel is continuously working in order to achieve the goal. The Santacruz station became 1600th railway station of the Indian railway which has now been hosting the free Wi-Fi connectivity.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Ravinder Bhakar said that the Central Railway became the 1000th station to host the free Wi-Fi facility two days ago. He added that now, Santacruz station has become the 1600th station in India to have the facility of free and fast RailWire Wi-Fi.

RailTel started the initiative of providing free Wi-Fi for the public at the Indian railway stations with a vision of converting Railway stations into a platform for digital activity. The motive behind providing free Wi-Fi is to make people familiar to the Wi-Fi facility.

In order to connect to the RailWire Wi-Fi, the user has to follow these steps:

Step 1: Switch on the Wi-Fi mode of your smartphone.

Step 2: Select the RailWire Wi-Fi network option.

Step 3: The homepage of the RailWire network automatically appears on the smartphone.

Step 4: Enter the phone number on the homepage.

Step 5: An one-time password (OTP) will be sent to you through SMS.

Step 6: Enter the OTP on the homepage.

Step 7: You’ll get connected to the high-speed service and can start browsing.

