Freedom Day sale on Amazon from 8th- 11th August: Freedom Day sale on Amazon from 8th- 11th August: Ahead of the Independence Day of August 15, and with Rakshabandhan and Eid-al-Adha, also falling in the same week, India’s one of the largest e-commerce site Amazon is attracting the consumers with exciting deals and giving consumers a chance of early chance to celebrate the Independence Day (August 15th). Amazon sale which began yesterday will end on August 11.

Electronics remains to be the most sought-after category on Indian e-commerce platforms Amazon have some of the best deals for smartphones

Apple iPhone XR

Amazon is offering 64 GB of iPhone XR at Rs 51,999, while the original price of the phone is Rs 76,900. The 12 GB variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 56,999 and the original MRP of the Apple iPhone XR (12 GB) is Rs 81,900

OnePlus 7 Pro

Amazon is offering OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB RAM and 256GB storage) at a deal price of ₹52,999. The OnePlus 7 model is on sale for ₹32,999.

Honor 7C (64GB, gold variant only)

The maximum Maximum Retail Price (MRP)/ Usual Selling Price of this phone is RS 14,999 / Rs 9,499 respectively. Amazon is offering at Rs 1500 off, the discounted price of this phone is Rs Rs 7,999.

LG W10

LG’s online-only W-series phones are available with discounts and bundled offers during this week’s Freedom Sale on Amazon India. The LG W10 (3GB, 32GB) is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999. The MRP of this phone is Rs. 9,999.

