Google services like Google Drive, Gmail and YouTube on Monday stopped working for users across the world, including India. Users were unable to access Google services and any user trying to access YouTube were faced with “Something went wrong….” message on their screens. To everyone’s respite, this outage was short lived as the services were back up in some time.

After the shut down, YouTube shared an official statement on Twitter expressing that they are aware of issues many users facing when trying to access YouTube and other google services and were looking into it. They added that that they would share an update as soon as there is any update.

The same issue persisted with Gmail as well. Amid the fiasco, many users took to social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram to share their agony and the memes came flooding in.

It's Monday & Gmail is down. That means I can go home right? pic.twitter.com/fkwp9QATrH — Adam Hosker 🧑‍💼 (@Adam_Hosker) December 14, 2020

Google down maybe their storage space is running out… #googledown pic.twitter.com/xQoyfNtdT0 — Manvesh Kajale 🇮🇳 (@manveshkajale) December 14, 2020

