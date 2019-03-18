The new feature is available on version 1.42 of the keyword and on iPhones and iPads which are capable of running iOS9 or higher versions of the phone. The new feature allows users to translate one language to others. The feature is already added on Android since 2017.

Online search engine giant Google has added the translate feature on its advanced keyboard called Gboard for iOS users to allow them to type and translate text into different languages. As per reports, the much-advanced Gboard that lets users search and send information, GIFs, emojis and more right from their keyboard has been advanced with new translate feature which supports around 103 languages.

The new feature is available on version 1.42 of the keyword and on iPhones and iPads which are capable of running iOS9 or higher versions of the phone. The new feature allows users to translate any language to others. The feature is already had been added on Android since 2017.

The translation feature on iOS Gboard will be expected to add this feature on iOS within no time. Gboard that supports 685 languages for typing, also has Glide Typing which lets users type words by sliding your finger from key to key instead of tapping. Users can also search for the perfect GIF to show people how you’re really feeling.

Gboard had already enabled its, users, to use both features directly from the keyboard. Another feature that was rolled out is the new Ink option, which lets you tap on the emoji button to access a new pen in order to draw a picture that can be sent later via text.

Gboard was first launched on iOS in 2016, in order to integrate Google Search on mobile devices. The move came at a time when more of the activity taking place on mobile phones was occurring in standalone apps, like Facebook and mobile messengers, rather than through a web browser.

Google is also rolling out the advanced Augmented Reality (AR) tools to its YouTube Stories. With the help of AR technology, the search engine will allow its users to add animated masks, glasses, 3D hats and more such objects to their selfies. The tech engine giant is also adding AR features to its Maps which can allow its users to find their way with directions on reality checks. Maps result is one’s current location, followed by other nearby businesses. Labels and important places can also be marked and added to the list. LIke with YouTube’s integrations, users can now easily share links to videos through a text conversation.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More