Google Android Q, back button may get discarded in the new version, will work on gestures: In the Latest version of Android, Google Android Pie 9.0, the back button is assumed to get removed and gesture will be added in order to execute functions like toggling the recent tabs, moving to home and removing the tab from the recent tabs options.

Android 10 is going to feature a latest gesture-based navigation system on to devices operating on Android. The Android used a pill-shaped icon to perform various actions including opening the app drawer, using the multitasking window or going back to the home. Now with the latest instalment of its mobile Operating system, Android Q, Google is on the process to alter the navigation system and make it more simple and smooth.

According to the reports, Google is going to test two new attributes in the Android 10, one of the two involves the removal of the back button. In the previous versions before Android Pie 9.0, Google’s mobile operating system had three buttons including the home button, recent tab and the back button. Google has combined the recent tab and the home button in the Android 9 but it retained the back button which would appear only if required.

This is also going to change in it’s latest Android Q. Google is completely planned to remove the back button and execute everything on the gesture-based navigation system. As far as the reports say, swiping left on the phone’s screen will enable users to go back in the Android Q. Swiping right in the Android Q will take the user from their current app to the previous app in a card-like transition effect and if one wipes right in on the launcher then they will get to the recent tabs.

The details of this version are based on the early build of the Android Q launched by Google earlier this year. The company can opt for discarding some features if any of them is not worth it to get featured in the latest version of the Android OS.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More