World Wide Web is 30: The World Wide Web (www) has completed its 30 years and Google is celebrating the occasion with a doodle which reminds of the way the things were in the old times. Tim Berners Lee created the World Wide Web in the year 1989 when he was serving at CERN (Europian Organization for Nuclear Research). The World Wide Web is a network of online content formatted in HTML also known as HyperText Markup Language. The HTML language is used to design web pages. The HTTP (Hyper Text Transfer Protocol) and HTTPS (Hyper Text Transfer Protocol over SSL) are used to access all the content on the web.

Here are 5 interesting facts about the World Wide Web you definitely need to know:

1. There is a major difference in the world wide web and internet. World Wide Web refers to all the interconnected HTML pages over the internet while the internet is a network of computers located around the globe. People often confuse the internet as the World Wide Web. The World Wide Web is a part of the internet and not the internet itself.

2. World Wide Web entered the public domain in April 1993. This made the platform available for all and a path was created for building online tools with creative liberty.

3. Tim Berners Lee decided to name the World Wide Web as “Mine of Information” or “Information Mesh” but the idea was later dropped by him.

4. Tim Berners Lee created the first web browser called as WorldWideWeb but the Mosaic web browser fetched popularity and fame for the World Wide Web. The Mosaic Web browser included features like the back button, URL bar, refresh button and forward button. Moderns web browsers also follow the same pattern.

5. The world’s first website went live in November 1990 and it was dedicated to the project of World Wide Web itself. It was made at the CERN headquarters and one can visit the website via the URL ‘info.cern.ch’.

