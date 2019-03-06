Google India's reading tutor app 'Bolo' debuts in India: The Google Bolo app has made its debut in India and the app is specially designed for kids studying in primary grades. The Google Bolo app has an inbuilt assistant "Diya" to correct the kids. The app has 40 English stories and 50 Hindi stories and more stories will be added to the app later.

Google India’s reading tutor app ‘Bolo’ debuts in India: Google India has released a new app known as Bolo to make it easy for kids to improve their Hindi and English reading abilities. The main focus of the app is on children in primary grades. The Bolo app is optimised for the Hindi speakers and the app uses Google’s text-to-speech technology and speech recognition.

The Product Manager of Google India, Nitin Kashyap said that Bolo app is designed as a reading-tutor app which will help the students in primary grades in improving their reading skills. Google has introduced its Bolo app in 200 villages and the outputs were encouraging and motivating. He added that for now, they are working with many non-profit partners to take the app to more people across India so that every individual can benefit from it.

The Google Bolo app features an in-built assistant named as Diya to correct the kids as they read aloud. Diya has the ability to explain the meaning of English text in Hindi. The Google Bolo app is designed in such a way that it works in offline mode and can work without any internet connection.

The Google Bolo app can be downloaded from Google’s Android Play store and the app will run smoothly on Android 4.4 KitKat and other higher versions of Android. There is no information about the availability of the app on other smartphone platforms.

The reading material present on the app is completely free and the initial catalogue 40 stories in English and 50 stories in Hindi. Children can also play word games on the Bolo app and earn in-app badges and rewards.

