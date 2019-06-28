Just ahead of the annual developer conference, 2019, declared that the company is going to launch a feature that will allow the users to set a time period to auto-delete their location history and now after two months of making the promise, the company is going to roll out the feature for the devices supported by iOS and Android. Google has always said the data collected by them is used more in making its services more useful then empowering its ad empire. Google also said that the location history helps them in providing better recommendations to the users which includes suggesting a restaurant to suggesting the best grocery store. As per the new feature, Google location data can be erased every three months or every 18 months depending on the user’s preference. In order to do so, the user has to first visit his Google account’s My Activity section and tap the choose to delete automatically option in the location history area. From the screen which will appear after this, you can choose the time period as per your preference which will be 3 months and 18 months. You can also opt for deleting the data manually.

Auto-delete controls for Location History start rolling out today on Android and iOS, making it even easier for you to manage your data → https://t.co/dX1uoqcR8O pic.twitter.com/Oc3fk66QNm — Google (@Google) June 26, 2019

The controls for auto-deleting the location history will be out today. The operation of the controls may take a bit time so you will see it after a timespan in the settings.

The feature has been introduced in consideration of the fact that Google uses location data to meet its business purposes. It was also said that the Google services on the Android devices and iPhone store user’s location data event after they have selected the privacy setting which prevents Google from doing so.

