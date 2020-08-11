The new feature helps users create a virtual visiting card of sorts with only the information they want to showcase the world. The new feature helps users create a virtual visiting card of sorts with only the information they want to showcase the world

Google on Tuesday launched a search feature called ‘People cards’. People cards are virtual visiting cards of sorts that can be created on Google Search. Only one card can be created per account and there will be a spam and abuse protections. Content policies will apply to the cards and there will be a human review where needed. The cards will show the photo, profession and location so that it clearly differentiates from others of the same name. Users also have the option to add education, contact details and other information like home town and social media profiles.

People cards will be used as virtual visiting cards of sorts that can now be created on search to highlight a user’s existing website or social profiles.

To enable this feature, users will have to search their name or ‘add me to search’ on their mobile phones. Once their name shows up, they can click ‘get started’ and add the information they want to show the world. Users will, however, need to be logged in to their Google accounts to do the same. Also, like this feature itself, the add me to search option also shows up only on mobile.

The new feature is aimed at helping the millions of individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed people, freelancers or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered and help the world find them.