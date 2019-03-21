Google Maps now shows speed cameras, accident spots in India: The Google Maps app now warns the user about the accident spots on a route and mobile speed cameras. As per the reports, through this feature, Google Maps app also shows the total number of people who have reported the incident or the location of the speed camera.

Google Maps now shows speed cameras, accident spots in India: One of the most used Google apps for navigation purpose, Google Maps, has launched some new updates in the Indian version of the well-known app. The Google Maps app can now caution the users about the accidents that happened on the chosen route and mobile speed cameras too. The new feature of the Google Maps app permits the user to report a mobile speed camera or an accident on a particular road. Previously, many users confirmed and reported the same scenario. After that, the app starts to show the detailed reports of the accidents or the mobile speed camera on the selected map.

After a while, the Google Maps app asks other users of the road if the mobile speed cameras are still present on the particular location of the route and updates the information on the map accordingly. As per the reports, through this feature, Google Maps app also shows the total number of people who have reported the incident or the location of the speed camera.

This feature was globally introduced in the month of January in various countries like UK, Australia, USA, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil and Canada. The speed camera function is only for the Android users for now but is soon expected to be introduced for the iOS platform too. Mobile speed cameras are limited to metro cities and the major towns in India.

As per the latest reports, Google is going to launch a new Augmented Reality (AR) navigation feature for the Google Maps app. The AR navigation feature of the Google Maps app will provide users with more accurate directions by combining AR with artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision.

The AR feature of Google was introduced in the company’s I/O developer conference last year. Google is introducing the AR feature because it will help the users to locate more accurately on the map. The feature is going to be a boon for the people who are new to any particular city and need proper guidance to explore the same. Basically, the AR feature pop-up names of the nearby businesses from the location and the feature will also have a fox guide to help the user navigate in the real world.

