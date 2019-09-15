Google Pay: Google Pay has emerged as one of the most user-friendly and convenient money transferring app. Here is how to use multiple bank accounts in Google Pay.

Google Pay: How to link and use multiple bank accounts in the app

Google Pay: Google Pay is one of the famous and convenient modes of banking nowadays and the digital wallet can be sued to pay nearby stores, online purchasing of goods and moreover one can easily send money to friends and family. All the users need to simply link their bank accounts to the Google Pay app in order to transact using UPI (Unified Payments Service). For all those users, who have more than one bank account. Google Pay also provides the option to link more than one bank account. In order to add more than one bank account to the Google Pay app, one is supposed to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open Google Pay app and tap on more icon at the top-right corner.

Step 2: Tap on settings option and go to Payment methods.

Step 3: In the Payment methods, tap on add bank account option.

Step 4: Choose your bank’s name from the list of the details like the last six digits of the debit card number and its expiry date.

Step 5: The app will now verify all your details on its own. After the verification is complete, create a UPI PIN.

Step 6: Verify the number linked with your bank account by using the SMS code from the respective bank.

Step 7: Add a new UPI PIN and confirm.

UPI PIN is basically a unique number that authorizes one’s payments through Google Pay.

Users can also make one of the registered accounts as their primary accounts for all their transaction on the app including sending and receiving the money.

Steps to make a primary account:

Step 1: Go to Settings.

Step 2: Under the settings option, go to the payments method.

Step 3: Select the bank account you want to make primary.

Step 4: Tap select as primary account.

