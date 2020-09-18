Paytm has been taken off from Google Play Store on Friday, citing policy violations. However, Paytm has claimed that the Android app is temporarily unavailable on the Play Store for new downloads or updates.

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Paytm has been taken off from Google Play Store on Friday, citing policy violations. However, Paytm has claimed that the Android app is temporarily unavailable on the Play Store for new downloads or updates.



“Dear Paytm’ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal,” Paytm tweeted. Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy at Google said on a blog post, “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”



However, the statement did not mention Paytm in its blog post.



“We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance,” Frey added.



“And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently,” the blog further stated.

Paytm has also responded to this, via tweet.

Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

