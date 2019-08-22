Google is going to break the tradition of naming Android version after sweets as the latest version of the Android is going to be called Android 10 officially. The Android 10 will get an official logo too.

The Android Q has been officially named by Google and it will be known to the masses as Android 10. Though this out of the league name for the latest version of Android, Google has broken the legacy of naming the Android versions after sweets. The next version of the Android will be named as Android 11 hopefully which will release next year. After a period of three months, finally, Google has revealed that it is not going to name the latest version of Android by the name of a dessert starting from Q and is going to completely break the tradition of naming Android versions with the name sweets. A new logo will also be provided to the latest version of Android accompanied with the new name. It is more than obvious that the new logo will be featuring the tiny green Robo which tends to make Android special as it makes it human, approachable and fun.

Google actual reason of ditching sweets in naming the Android versions was briefed by the VP of Product Management for Android, Sameer Samat as he said that it wasn’t that hard to find a dessert name starting with Q but in every case, one thing was common, a part of the world was being left unaddressed.

The other changes which were executed were that the eyes of the Android Robo have been placed at a lower position in comparison to the previous one. Now, the Q in Android Q actually stands for will be never disclosed by Google on a public platform. While the Android 10 is going to launch soon, the developers have named internally the letter R with a code name which will be used internally.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App