Google will unveil Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook 2 and new Google Home speakers on October 15 in an event which will be held in New York. The search engine giant has confirmed the news via media.

Google is all set to unveil its Pixel 4 XL and other devices including a Pixelbook 2 and new Google Home speakers on October 15 in New York. The company has confirmed that it will bring the latest smartphones with best features comparing to other brands. The search engine giant has invited via media. It reads: Come see a few new things Made by Google.

Earlier, Google has dropped some official images and feature details for the new Android smartphone. Both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL images were leaked and shared on social media.

The latest edition has some amazing features including three-camera rear cluster (wide-angle, standard and zoom lens), 6.23-inch OLED display with an image resolution of 3040×1440, a 90Hz mode that will make animations and scrolling smoother.

The other features include face-scanning, hand gesture commands which utilize the company’s Soli tech and dot projectors.

last year, Google had revealed the Pixel Slate tablet which failed to make an impact and was declined by the customers. Now, it has confirmed to work on a sequel to 2017’s Pixelbook laptop also.

In 2018, a hardware event witnessed the introduction of Pixel 3, 3 XL, Pixel Slate, Google Nest Hub, and a refreshed Chromecast streaming device, among other announcements. This year, Google is bringing some new faces as the world is waiting to see the latest addition.

Last week, Apple had launched its iPhone 11 with some new features including three cameras in the back of the phone for the first time. But the new smartphone by Google is said to be introducing a feature that iPhone 11 doesn’t have. The Pixel 4 might have some more advantages which iPhone 11 lacks.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App