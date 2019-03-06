Gully Beat has created a huge buzz in the industry since its launch. The application gives a chance to the users to use their creativity and record their own raps. The application was launched on February 7, 2019, and till now it has topped the charts with over 50,000 uploads.

Gully Beat, is continuing to generate a buzz around the film and digital industries of India, ever since its launch this month. the pioneering official app of the hit Indian film Gully Boy that lets fans compose, record and share their own Gully Rap tracks. Yes, you guessed it right, now anyone can share their raps by just downloading this application. The application launched on February 7, 2019, Gully Beat is one the first ever dedicated tie-in music app of India. It is has emerged as a major success since its launch with over 50,000 installs on Android devices alone. The application also came into limelight after it was used by the actors of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and took to their official social media portals to share videos of themselves rapping using the Gully Beat app. The stars were then followed by actors such as Ishaan Khattar, Vijay Varma, Nakul Sahdev and Mc Altaf who have also rapped with the Gully Beat app.

Gully Beat is the must-have app for hip-hop and rap fans looking to prove their lyrical skills and become the voice of the streets. Inspired by the rise of Mumbai’s rappers, Gully Beat lets users create and discover freestyle raps and share with their friends and future rap stars across India from their device. All that users’ need is a beat and lyrics, with the app allowing them to express themselves through music and with their creativity. The popularity of the film has helped the application to grow more users. The ground-breaking new app has launched at a pivotal moment for rap music in India, as artists increasingly gain recognition internationally and the new film Gully Boy propels the Mumbai rap scene to the big screen. The app lets users create a profile and create their own rapper name, compose a track in under a minute with access to the collection of beats sing along in a Karaoke mode as well as record new lyrics over the pre-existing beats and they can also share their compositions on social media platforms and with other artists in the area. The trailblazing app is a symbol of the way in which Indian cinema is embracing new ways of enhancing the film experience beyond the cinema through apps and other new digital media. With celebrity endorsements and over 50,000 installs within its first few weeks, there could be more interactive official apps to tie in with films on their way to follow Gully Beat’s success. Gully Beat app is available to download for FREE now on iOS from the App Store and Android from Google Play. Here is the link to download the application Download the app here: Gullybeat.app.link/FFZPR0BM6T.

