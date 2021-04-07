Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is one of India’s top-selling air-conditioner brands. It has recently launched its all-new range of aesthetically appealing and energy-efficient Room Air Conditioners for 2021. This aesthetically appealing and premium looking range of air conditioners is inspired by nature and its Japanese roots and features Hitachi Cooling and Heating’s first-ever Ambience light which allows consumers to tune in with their desired temperature and comfort level, a new stunning ‘iconic wave design’ that is inspired by naturally existing waveform and Hitachi’s fusion line which is inspired by the Japanese Kintsugi art. To provide the ultimate ease and comfort to its consumers, Hitachi also introduced the airCloud Home app for its Wi-Fi enables ACs with Smart Fencing feature and voice command and a range of other next-generation air conditioning products and technologies.

“Consumer is the King and we understand that consumer of the new Informed world is evolving every day and their need for NEW is changing. In our endeavor to meet the demands of this aspiring consumer, Hitachi is committed to set new consumer satisfaction milestones with its best-in-class products and solutions. Our innovations are developed keeping consumer needs in mind because at Hitachi ‘New begins with you’. This is the same philosophy that we are going to use in this year’s brand communication as well. We are offering a wide range of 30+ models and 90+ SKUs in the Room AC category which caters to the ever-evolving need of our customers in both residential and light commercial spaces for their homes, villas,” said Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

“Energy conservation is our core belief and therefore, we plan on going heavily on inverter technology to help consumers save electricity, money, and the environment. With Inverter Split AC models ranging between 5, 4, and 3-Star category, almost as high as 80% of our entire Split AC lineup is inverter-based. As sustainability has become the new norm of the informed world, almost all of our Room AC models are charged with environment-friendly Green refrigerant. We are confident that the new lineup of our exciting products will certainly create a comfortable, healthy, and perfectly pleasant indoor environment in Indian homes,” Mr. Singh further added.

With the launch of its innovative and environmentally-friendly air conditioning solutions, the brand aims to set new standards in the Indian HVAC industry and become India’s top AC brand. The brand understands the evolving and ever-changing needs of consumers and in order to meet their demands, the company is dedicated to setting up new consumer satisfaction milestones with its state-of-the-art products and solutions, because at Hitachi ‘New begins with you’.

With over 30 years of legacy in India, Hitachi aims to make people’s life comfortable by offering top-notch air conditioning solutions through the design, engineering, and manufacturing of efficient, advanced, and top-notch cooling solutions. Improving indoor air quality to help them live a healthy life has always been the major goal of Hitachi. Hitachi offers air conditioning solutions, which offer clean, fresh, and odorless air to ensure a harmonious and balanced indoor air experience.

In its expanded product portfolio, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India offers innovations that offer unparalleled indoor experience and add comfort to life. From premium looking, technologically advanced Room ACs, VRF SET-FREE mini & Cassette models for premium residential and smaller commercial spaces, to highly efficient VRF SET-FREE Sigma (VRF System) & latest Ductable air conditioning type models for large commercial buildings, the company offers path-breaking products that meet everyone’s diverse requirements.

About the Brand-

Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing homeowners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions. The company seamlessly blends in state-of-the-art design, engineering, and advanced manufacturing capabilities to offer innovative, efficient, and reliable cooling and heating solutions. For more details, please visit www. Hitachi aircon.in.