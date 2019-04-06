Honor 9N, Honor 9i, Honor 10 Lite and many other to go on sale this offer will be implemented under the Honor Gala Festival starting from April 8 till April 12, 2019 . The telecom brand has announced Honor Gala Festival to celebrate five years of operation in the country. Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, and Honor 10 are listed for the Festival.

Honor 9N, Honor 9i, Honor 10 Lite and many others to go on sale, offer listed for Honor Gala Festival starting from April 8

Huawei’s e-brand Honor has announced Honor Gala Festival to celebrate five years of operation in the country.Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, and Honor 10 are listed for the Festival. The sale will begin from April 8, 2019, and will continue till April 12, 2019. The offer will be implemented upon Honor phones, wearables, and tablets, the Huawei sub-brand. This five-day sale will be hosted on Amazon India and Flipkart along with discounts up to 50%.

Honor 9 Lite:

The Honor brand claims to have sold more than 1.5 million units of Honor 9 Lite in India. During the Women’s Day sale, Flipkart offered the smartphone for Rs 7,999, a discount of Rs 6,000 from its launch price. The phone ranging to 13, 999 for 3GB RAM whereas, the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 14,999. Honor has now cut the price of 3GB RAM to Rs 7,999 and during Honor Gala, we could see a discount on the 4GB RAM variant, bringing the price down to Rs 10,999 or lower.

Feature: Honour 9 Lite comes with 5.65-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 SoC. It is also classified into two storage variants: 3GB RAM model with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM model with 64GB storage. There is a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the front as well as rear.

Honor 9N:

Honor 9N will be available at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM variant, which was launched at Rs 15,999, was offered for Rs 9,999 during the Women’s Day sale.

Feature: Honor 9N comes with 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, with Huawei’s own Kirin 659 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. There are 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Other Deals:

Honor will also offer discounts on Honor 9i priced at Rs 19,999 and Honor 10 priced at Rs 35,999, Honor 10 Lite price at Rs 9,999, Honor Honor 7A and Honor 7S are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More