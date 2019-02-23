Honor Band 4 Running Edition activity tracker sale in India on Amazon: Honor is going to launch its Band 4 Running Edition activity tracker in India through the Amazon Sale on February 25. The Honor Band 4 Running will be wearable in the wrist as well as in the ankle too. It will be priced near about Rs 1,599.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition activity tracker sale in India on Amazon: The Honor Band 4 Running Edition activity tracker can now be purchased from Amazon starting from February 25, 2019. As mentioned by Honor which is basically a sub-brand of Huawei, the sale for the Honor Band 4 Running will start from 12 PM in the afternoon at the E-commerce site Amazon. The Honor Band 4 Running debuted originally last month in the global market along with the Honor Watch Magic and the Honor View 20 smartphone. The Honor Band 4 Running has a lot of features for tracking fitness activities and has a notifications support and find my phone option too. Previously, Honor Watch magic launched in India on February 21 and the honor view 20 launched on January 30.

The Band 4 Running edition will be featuring two modes of wearing it i.e., wrist mode and the foot mode, Making it one of the unique sportswear of all the time. Reports suggest that fitness trackers work better on feet than the wrists.

The Honor Band 4 Running edition will be available at a price of Rs 1,599. It will have two colour options including the lava red and green colour variant.

The Honor Band 4 Running sports a 0.5-inch OLED screen and will be powered by a 77 mAh battery. The fitness tracker of Honor is 5 ATM water resistant. It offers a six-axis sensor which provides the user with a better experience by measuring all the keen details including the step length, foot strike pattern, ground contact time, swing angle, eversion excursion and cadence. The Honor Band 4 Running will also notify about the reminders, incoming calls and other such things.

