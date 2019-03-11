Honor Days Sale on Amazon: Honor Days Sale are going to start on the E-commerce website Amazon. All the customers interested in buying Honor smartphones have a golden opportunity to buy the smartphone and avail discounts up to Rs 5,000.

Honor Days Sale on Amazon: The Honor Days Sale are going to start on the e-commerce site Amazon. In this sale, all the smartphones of Honor will be available at huge discounts coupled with a number of special offers. The sale will start from March 11 and will end on March 15 2019. All the customers interested in buying Honor smartphones have a golden opportunity to buy the smartphone and avail discounts up to Rs 5,000. The consumers can also get exchange offers and no cost EMI offers on selected smartphones of Honor including the brand new Honor View 20.

The highest amount of discount can be availed on the 4 GB RAM variant of Honor Play as it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999. The Smartphone has witnessed a drop of Rs 5,000 from its initial price of Rs 19,999. The 6 GB RAM variant of the Honor Play is available at its original price.

The 4 GB RAM variant of the Honor 8X will be available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999. The original price of the Honor 8X is Rs 14,999. the 6 GB RAM variant of the Honor 8X is also available at a discount of Rs 1000, it will be available at a price of Rs 15,999.

The premium smartphone of the company, Honor View 20 features a 48-megapixel primary camera and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. The Honor view 20 is not available at a discounted price but consumers can avail a discount of Rs 4,000 on exchange offers.

