Honor Watch Magic in India: Honor Watch Magic is now available in India on Amazon at a base price of Rs 13,999. The watch is available in two different colour options i.e., lava black and moonlight silver. The smartwatch has made its debut in the Indian market along with the Honor View 20 and Honor Band 4 Running.

Honor Watch Magic in India: Honor Watch Magic is now exclusively available on Amazon which is an global e-commerce website. The Honor Watch Magic is available in two different colour options i.e., Lava Black and Moonlight Silver. The moonlight silver colour model is available at a base price of Rs 13,999 and the lava black colour model is available at a price of Rs 14,999. The Honor Watch Magic made its debut in China in November of 2018. Honor launched the Honor Watch Magic, Honor View 20 and the Honor Band 4 Running in India in one go.

The Honor Watch Magic features a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED display. It sports a dual-core AI enabled low-energy processor which can recognise the person’s usage pattern and one can customise the watch in order to save the power of the watch. The device is 5 ATM water resistant which clearly means that the watch can continue to be in normal condition under 50 metres of water for a time period of 30-minutes.

The Honor Watch Magic sports a three-satellite positioning system for tracking different sports activities and accurate navigation details. It also features various different trackers including the GPS, heart rate sensor barometer and much more to help the consumers in keeping a track of their daily activities like sleep, work-out and heartbeat.

