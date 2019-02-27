HTC 5G Hub, first 5G hotspot device is an Android entertainment package: While every other company was introducing 5G smartphones in the Mobile World Congress 2019, HTC has played it unique by introducing the first 5G hotspot device. The HTC Hub is basically an android entertainment device which features 5G and 4G LTE network connectivity.

HTC 5G Hub, first 5G hotspot device is an Android entertainment package: HTC has produced an interesting 5G mobile smart hub that integrates a 5G hotspot, a battery and an android hub into a single gadget. HTC’s 5G Hub is basically a 5G hotspot that will allow up to 20 users to connect to its 5G connectivity and it has an in-built battery so you can use it anywhere. HTC is representing the device as a full package and not an ordinary hotspot. The HTC 5G Hub has a 5-inch display which makes the device a mobile smart hub. The HTC Hub runs on the Android Pie 9.0 so the user will be able to watch movies and TV shows from apps like Amazon Prime, Netflix, or can use the USB-C connector to connect the device to an HDMI port on a TV.

If you are planning to travel and you need to stream your personal content in a hotel room then the HTC Hub has a dedicated microSD slot for storing your content and wi-fi connectivity too, so you don’t need to depend on the LTE or 5G connectivity for watching your favourite stuff. The HTC Hub also has an ethernet port for entities who want to provide connectivity to various devices.

The HTC Hub runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and has 4 GB RAM accompanied with 32 GB internal storage. It weighs around 0.7 pounds and is powered by a battery of 7,660 mAh. It will hit selected markets in the second quarter of 2019.

The price of the HTC Hub is yet not confirmed but it will be directly proportional to the carrier charges of the 5G network. The HTC 5G Hub will debut in various cities of the United States including New York City, Atlanta, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Chicago.

