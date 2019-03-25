Huawei Enjoy 9S, 9e, tablet M5 Youth Edition China debut: Huawei Enjoy 9S with a triple rear camera setup made its official debut in China. The smartphone is powered by Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. Huawei Enjoy's other variant, 9e comes with an 87 per cent screen to body ratio.

Huawei has introduced two new smartphones including the Huawei Enjoy 9S and Huawei Enjoy 9e in China. Recently, Huawei has declared its flagship P30-series Smartphone. The Chinese telecommunication company has also launched the Tablet M5 Youth Edition which packs with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Price details and specification of the smartphone:

Huawei Enjoy 9S: The smartphone has been priced at 1,499 CNY in China which will cost around Rs 15,400. The smartphone is available in two variants including the 4GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant and the 4GB RAM with 128Gb internal storage variant which is priced at 1,699 CNY in China and will cost around Rs 17,400. The Huawei Enjoy 9S is available in three colour options including the Magic Night Black, Coral Red, and Aurora Blue.

Huawei Enjoy 9S:

The smartphone supports dual- nano sim technology operating on Andriod 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.0. The smartphone features 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display The Huawei Enjoy 9S supports Artificial Image Stabilisation (AIS) and 480 fps super slow-motion video support. It features 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is packed with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB through memory card. The smartphone sports a rear fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Enjoy 9S is powered by 3,400mAh battery

Huawei Enjoy 9e: The 3GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage variant of the Huawei Enjoy 9e is priced at 999 CNY in China which will cost around Rs 10,300. Pre-bookings for the smartphone will start from April 2, 2019, in China.

Huawei Enjoy 9e:

The Huawei Enjoy 9e runs on the Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features 6.09-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) display. It features waterdrop style notch design similar to Enjoy 9s The Enjoy 9e sports a 13-megapixel rear camera along with 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Smartphone comes with Huawei’s owned SuperSound audio technology system.

Huawei Tablet M5 Youth Edition: The tablet has been priced at 1,199 CNY ( Rs. 12,300 INR) for the model without LTE connectivity which is packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage whereas the model with LTE connectivity and same storage configuration is priced around 1,499 CYN ( Rs. 15,400 INR).

Huawei Tablet M5 Youth Edition:

Tablet comes with the 8-inch and 10- inch display sizes. Tablet M5 Youth Edition is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC along with GPU Turbo 2.0, Tablet is powered by 5,100mAh powerful battery which provides 62 hours backup on a single charge. Both WIFI only and WIFI + LTE variants of the Huawei Tablet M5 Youth Edition be available for sale in China for the current time.

