Huawei event 2019: The mega event of Huawei took place in Paris on March 26, 2019. The Chinese smartphone maker introduced its two new smartphones including the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro. The Huawei P30 Pro sports a quad rear camera set up while the Huawei P30 sports a triple rear camera setup.

Huawei event 2019: Huawei P30 launch event in Paris on March 26, 2019. huawei launched its two smartphones including the P30 and P30 Pro. The high-end smartphone Huawei P30 Pro will cost around Rs 77,718. The Huawei P30 Pro sports a Leica-branded quadruple rear camera set up along with 5x periscope-like optical zoom. Huawei also unveiled its pair of smart glasses for which the company has collaborated with eyewear company Gentle Monster. The Chinese tech giant also revealed two latest editions of the Watch GT smartwatch in the event as well.

The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the most anticipated smartphones. Huawei P30 Pro comes with a 6.47-inch curved OLED display. The smartphone features Leica branded quad rear camera setup which consists of a 40-megapixel primary camera, 20-megapixel secondary camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom sensor. The P30 Pro sports 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom which makes the smartphone better than other smartphones. The P30 Pro sports a 32-megapixel front camera too. Huawei P30 Pro has the capacity to record videos in low-light and a dual-view mode too. The P30 Pro runs on a Kirin 980 processor and it has 8 GB RAM accompanied with up to 512 GB internal storage. P30 Pro is powered by a battery of 4200 mAh with super fast charging support. The price for the basic variant of Huawei P30 Pro will be Rs 77,718 approximately and the price for the high-end variant of the smartphone will be Rs 97,174

Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro both are similar in terms of look. The Huawei P30 comes with a 6.1-inch and a 6.47-inch display respectively. The P30 sports a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 40-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel secondary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Huawei P30 runs on the same Kirin 980 processor. The smartphone is powered by a battery of 3650 mAh and supports fast charging. The Huawei P30 will be available at a price of Rs 62,163. The India launch of both the smartphones including the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro is still not confirmed but the company is expected to release both the smartphones soon in India.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More