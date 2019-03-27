Huawei event 2019: Along with the Huawei P30 and the P3o Pro, the company has launched the Huawei Watch GT Active, Elegant, FreeLace earphones and smart glasses in the mega event scheduled on March 26 which took place in Paris.

Huawei event 2019: In the Huawei event, which took place in Paris, along with its latest high-end smartphones, Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, the Chinese tech giant has also introduced a pair of smart glasses in collaboration with the Korean luxury eyewear company Gentle Monster. Huawei also revealed two brand new editions of Huawei Watch GT and the event came to an end with the introduction of the company’s wireless earphones and a Powerbank with a battery of 12000 mAh.

The announcement of the smart glass took left everyone surprised. Huawei launched its smart glass in collaboration with the luxury Korean sunglasses company Gentle Monster. The smart glasses look smart and are a useful pair of glasses too. With the help of smart glasses, users can make calls and play music. The frame of the glasses contains a charging module, chipset, antenna, battery and a speaker. The Smart Glass also comes with the Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to enable the contactless payments. The Huawei smart glass does not feature a camera like the Google Smart Glass. The Huawei Smart Glass features a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Watch GT Active edition comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen. The Elegant edition features a smaller 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Both the new Models of the Watch GT have the ability to measure heart rate in real time and track sleep measure too. Both the latest models sport a new triathlon mode that supports open water swimming, outdoor running and outdoor cycling. The Watch GT is said to have a battery life of two weeks and the Watch GT Elegant is said to have a battery life of 1 week. The Watch GT Active will be available at a price of Rs 19, 372 and the Watch GT Elegant edition will be priced around Rs 17,816.

Huawei introduced its FreeLace wireless earphones. The FreeLace wireless earphones are designed for the people who exercise extremely on a regular basis and are music lovers too. The FreeLace wireless earphones support fast charging and has a USB C-Type Port. The FreeLace wireless earphones will be available at a price of Rs 7,702. Huawei also introduced a pair of wireless earbuds named as FreeBuds Lite. The FreeBuds Lite has a battery life of 12 hours.

