Huawei foldable 5G phone Mate X launch: Huawei is all set to launch its upcoming foldable 5G smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2019 on February 24, 2019, at 2 pm (local time). Ahead of the launch of Huwei Mate X foldable 5 G phone, a photograph of the smartphone's poster has been leaked on Twitter. In the poster, three images of the 5G smartphone have been featured.

In the poster, three images of the unfolded device can be seen featured. The first image features a widescreen, the second image shows the phone folding in such a way that the screen remains outside, and the third image shows a folded phone with a screen on both sides. The first line for the poster is invisible, but, the second line on the poster reads– World’s first foldable 5G phone.

The earlier reports stated that Huawei’s foldable 5G smartphone will sport a 7.2-inch foldable display. It will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with the Balong ,5000 modem to support 5G networks.

Difference

The Samsung’s foldable phone Galaxy Fold which was launched at Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco folds inwards and has another screen on the outside. It is to be used when the phone is folded. While, Huawei Mate X displays only one screen which folds outward. The teaser has already been shared on Feb 1.

Huawei has also confirmed that P30 and P30 Pro smartphones will be launched in Paris on March 26. It is reported to be sporting a lossless optical zoom system. The phone will provide you a good quality macro shots.

