Huawei Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i India Launch: Chinese tech giant Huawei is all set for the India launch of its three top-notch smartphones – Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i – in India today (Tuesday, June 11, 2019). reports said. Ahead of its India debut, the phones have already been launched in London. South Korean tech giant Samsung is also launching Galaxy M40, the fourth phone in the Galaxy M-series in India today. The Honor 20 series launch event began at 11:30 am today. The company live-streamed the event on the official YouTube channel of Honor India.

The demand for Honor smartphones are growing in the country day by day and Huawei can’t ignore a potential market like India. The three Honor phones have been carefully designed keeping in view the demand of the Indian buyers. We expect the camera quality, processor speed, battery life and build-quality will match up to the expectations.

For selfie lovers, the Honor 20 smartphone series is equipped with 48MP Artificial-Intelligence Quad Camera with Dual OIS. The camera has Super Night Mode, 3X Optical Zoom and Macro Shot features.

