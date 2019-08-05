The Chinese smartphone multinational giant, Huawei is all set to announce the arrival of their latest flagship, which is Huawei Mate X. Huawei Mate X is a foldable smartphone which also supports 5G. The phone is expected to go on sale in September 2019.
As per the rumours, the company is expected to launch a limited quantity due to supply chain concern. Huawei Mate X was assumed to launch in June, but due to its sales mechanism, the company postponed its launch date.
Specifications and Features :
Huawei Mate X features two full view display panels in 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch OLED display. When the phone is unfolded, it offers a 6.6-inch display at the front. Huawei Mate X is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 sOC, paired with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal memory. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup which includes 40-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel secondary camera and a telephoto lens of 8-megapixel. The absence of a selfie camera means that Huawei Mate X features a foldable camera to click selfies and take the camera experience to the next level. The device has two in-built batteries, which provide a total battery backup of 4,500 mAh. Huawei has also introduced its SuperCharge fast charging technology which supports up to 55 W as per the claims made by the company, the smartphone will charge from 0 to 85 per cent in just 30 minutes.. Huawei Mate X offers side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android Pie operating system.