Huawei Mate X is expected to make its debut in September. The price of the phone will be more than the mark of Rs 1,00,000. Check details

The Chinese smartphone multinational giant, Huawei is all set to announce the arrival of their latest flagship, which is Huawei Mate X. Huawei Mate X is a foldable smartphone which also supports 5G. The phone is expected to go on sale in September 2019.

As per the rumours, the company is expected to launch a limited quantity due to supply chain concern. Huawei Mate X was assumed to launch in June, but due to its sales mechanism, the company postponed its launch date.

Specifications and Features :

Huawei Mate X features two full view display panels in 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch OLED display. When the phone is unfolded, it offers a 6.6-inch display at the front. Huawei Mate X is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 sOC, paired with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal memory. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup which includes 40-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel secondary camera and a telephoto lens of 8-megapixel. The absence of a selfie camera means that Huawei Mate X features a foldable camera to click selfies and take the camera experience to the next level. The device has two in-built batteries, which provide a total battery backup of 4,500 mAh. Huawei has also introduced its SuperCharge fast charging technology which supports up to 55 W as per the claims made by the company, the smartphone will charge from 0 to 85 per cent in just 30 minutes.. Huawei Mate X offers side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android Pie operating system.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App