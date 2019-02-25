Huawei Mate X vs Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications, details, price and launch date: As Samsung released world's first foldable smartphone Samsung Galaxy Fold, it got a rival Huawei Mate X which is Huawei's first foldable phone and is going to give a tough competition to the Galaxy Fold. The Huawei Mate X has a convenient foldable design but it will only support 5G networking, on the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Fold will support both 4G and 5G networks.

The first foldable phone of the world Samsung Galaxy Fold now has an official rival which is none other than the Huawei Mate X. Huawei launched its first foldable phone Huawei Mate X at the Mobile World Congress 2019 which is currently going on in Barcelona. The Samsung Galaxy Fold features a small foldable screen at the outside and a bigger screen on the inside, on the other hand, Huawei Mate X has a single screen on the outside which can be utilised in three different ways. The shift of the shape in the Huawei Mate X depends on the way the device is being held or used. Samsung Galaxy Fold supports both 4G and 5G with six cameras. The Huawei Mate X has four different cameras and supports 5G network. The Samsung Galaxy Fold’s screen will not be completely flat while Huawei is going to deliver a truly foldable screen.

SCREEN AND DISPLAY DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Fold converts into a book like structure. The larger screen of the smartphone stays protected by the outer cover, which also features a smaller screen.

Huawei has taken the concept of foldable phones to a new level as the screen acquires the frame completely. The most efficient thing about the Huawei Mate X is that it can be used in three different modes.

Huawei Mate X:

8-inch OLED display

Front screen in closed position – 6.6 inches

A rear screen in closed position – 6.38 inches

Samsung Galaxy Fold:

7.3-inch interior screen

6.4-inch exterior screen

THE NOTCH AND WING CONFLICT

The Huawei Mate X has an 8-inch display which is notch free, but it features a strip where the cameras line up. The camera set up is also supported by a curved wing. The Samsung Galaxy Fold has an extensive notch on its 7.3-inch screen. The dark area features two sensors and camera lenses.

CAMERA

Huawei Mate X will be featuring four cameras. As far as the images of the phone are considered, it looks like the phone features only three cameras. However, according to the consumer CEO Richard Yu, the phone features four cameras. The Samsung Galaxy Fold features a total of six cameras. Three cameras are present on the back side of the phone, two of them are on the front side and the other one is present on the cover.

4G OR 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will have both 4G and 5G configurations so it is not necessary to have a 5G connection in order to use the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Huawei Mate X will be available in only 5G configuration. Huawei claims that the Mate X is the fastest Foldable 5G phone and this claim can only be proved when the use of 5G starts on a large scale.

PRICE AND THE DATES FOR SALE

Samsung Galaxy Fold will hit the selected segments of the global smartphone market on April 26, 2019, and it will cost around $1980 which will nearly go around 1,40,710 INR.

Huawei Mate X will go on sale from mid-2019, approximately in the month of June and will be priced near $2,600 which will cost around 1,84,770 INR.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More