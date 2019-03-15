Huawei Mate X, the world's fastest foldable 5G smartphone was released by the Chinese company last month. The Chinease company which was awarded by TUV Rheinland has cleared all the certification norms successfully.

After launching several smartphones, Huawei on Friday received globe’s first 5G CE certificate for its latest entry Mate X. The award by approved by Notify Body of the European Union, that looks after the latest technology. The Chinease company was awarded by TUV Rheinland. The Mate X smartphone has cleared the certification norms successfully.

The specifications including radio frequency, electromagnetic compatibility, safety and SAR, and other specifications have meet the certification standards of CE.

TüV Rheinland is responsible for the entire certification process of Huawei’s 5G smartphone. Meanwhile, the certification is a requirement of the EU prior to importing and selling products on the European market.

Huawei Mate X, the world’s fastest foldable 5G smartphone was released by the Chinese company last month. With 8-inch flexing display, Mate X gives flexibility to the display.The Ren Zhengfei led phone is built with 6.6-inch primary display and a 6.38-inch secondary display. The first quality of this phone this to use 6.6 display when folded, while operating area of 8-inch with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels when unfolded.

The Chinease phone integrates four sets of 5G antennas with many cutting-edge technologies in the thin folding body of Huawei Mate X where 5G signal transmission is smooth, strong and stable, and is completely ready for embracing the challenge of mass data transmission in the 5G era.

Huawei Mate X is priced at $2,600 or Rs 1,85,300. As far as India is concerned, the latest model will be slayed to markets and will depend on the status of 5G in the country.

