Huawei Nova 5i Pro debuts with quad rear camera set-up: Huawei has recently launched the Nova 5i Pro in China. The phone comes with some unique features which also include quad rear camera setup. Huawei has always come with unique processors, and this time Huawei Nova 5i features Kirin 810 SoC with the punch-hole display.

As per the rumors are considered, Huawei can launch this phone in the International market as Huawei Mate 30 Lite. Huawei Nova 5i Pro comes in 3 variants which are 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, 8GB with 128GB internal storage and finally 8GB with 256GB internal storage. The phone in China was priced at CNY 2,199 ( 22,000 INR), CNY 2,499 ( 25,000 INR) and CNY 2,799 (28,000 INR) respectively. Huawei Nova 5i is going for flash sale in China on 2 August. The phone will be available in 3 color variants, which are Balck, Green, and Blue.

Other Key Specifications of the Huawei Nova 5i Pro:

Huawei Nova 5i Pro comes with a 6.26-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD display with a hole punch cutout for the front camera on the top of left corner. To ensure better photo experience, the phone also features a quad rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel of primary camera, 8-megapixel of an ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel of a super micro-lens and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel. For selfie admirers, the phone sports a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with a hole-punch cutout.

The phone is backed by the battery of 4,000 mAH and also supports fast charging. Huawei Nova 5i comes with a 3.5mm Headphone Jack and a Type C port. The phone can make its debut in India as well as in the International market at the end of 2019. The price of this flagship smartphone will start from Rs 25,000.

