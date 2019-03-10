Huawei Watch GT to debut in India: Price, specifications and more: Huawei Watch GT is soon going to make it to the Indian Market. Huawei has dropped a teaser confirming that the Huawei Watch GT will be available on e-commerce website Amazon India. The Huawei Watch GT is scheduled to make its debut in India on March 12. The smartwatch is going to be water resistant up to a depth of 50 metres. Huawei WatchGtis based on the company’s Light OS and the company has stated that the smartwatch is going to have a highly durable battery life of up to 14 days. The watch has features like real-time heart rate monitoring, fitness tracker. It comes with an interchangeable strap with a 10.6mm thick round dial. The watch has touchscreen 1.39-inch OLED display with 326ppi pixel density.

The heart rate monitoring technology integrates TruSeen 3.0 that features more efficient and accurate real-time heart-rate measurement. The watch comes with water-resistant technology up to 50 metres along with a barometer, compass, and altimeter. It features sleep monitoring TruSleep 2.0 technology which provides more than 200 suggestions for better sleep. The watch has 16MB RAM accompanied with 128MB ROM. It also features with Bluetooth v4.2 and NFC. The smartwatch can last up to two-day on the battery life. The best part of the watch is that it takes only two hours to fully charge. The smartwatch is anticipated to cost around Rs 30,000 in India.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More