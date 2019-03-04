Huawei Y6 2019 launch: The Huawei Y6 has made its debut and will be priced near Rs 10,000. The smartphone features 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Huawei Y6 sports a single rear camera set up and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Huawei has launched its mid-range smartphone Huawei Y6 which features a waterdrop notch display. The Huawei Y6 is available in three different colour options and one of the variants features a stitched leather design at the back side of the phone. Huawei Y6 is similar to the Huawei Y6 Pro which was launched in January 2019. The smartphone features a single camera set up at the rear side of the phone. Huawei Y6 is available in 3 GB RAM option only.

The price of Huawei Y6 has still not been disclosed. The Huawei Y6 will be available in Sapphire blue and Midnight black colour options. The Amber brown colour option of the Huawei Y6 will feature a stitched leather design at the rear side. Huawei Y6 is anticipated to be priced near Rs 9,900 in India as the Y6 Pro costs near Rs 9,500.

The Huawei Y6 features a 6.09-inch HD+ display along with a dewdrop notch. The Smartphone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC accompanied with 2 GB RAM. Huawei Y6 operates on the Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel camera at the rear side and an 8-megapixel front camera that supports face unlock feature and consists of Selfie Toning Flash 2.0 which can be used to capture bright selfies. Huawei Y6 has 32 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. The smartphone features a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE connectivity, Micro USB and a SAR sensor.

The Huawei Y6 sports a 3,020 mAh battery and Huawei’s battery optimisation tool to manage the power consumption. The Huawei Y6 also features a SuperSound Technology which is claimed to produce a sound of 6 dB with an increased bass effect.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More