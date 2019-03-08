Huawei Y7 2019 edition: The Huawei Y7 2019 has made its debut in Europe. The Smartphone features a dual rear camera set up and a durable 4000 mAh battery. The international launch of the phone is still not confirmed.

Huawei Y7 2019 edition: The Huawei Y7 2019 edition has been launched in Europe. The smartphone will cost around Rs 17,200 in India. The Huawei Y7 2019 edition is going to have red, black and blue colour options. The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS dewdrop display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Huawei Y7 2019 features curved black cover with a polished ceramic-like finish. The smartphone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it has the feature of face unlock for security. The global launch of the Huawei Y7 2019 is still not confirmed as the smartphone has only marked its presence in Europe till now.

The Huawei Y7 2019 is based on Huawei’s EMUI 8.2 user interface. The Smartphone also features an Easy Mode which enables large fonts, enhanced volumes and bigger icons for the convenience of the users.

Huawei Y7 runs on 1.8 Gigahertz Snapdragon 450 processor paired with the 506 GPU. The smartphone features 3 GB RAM accompanied with 32 GB internal storage. The smartphone’s storage is expandable up to 512 GB through microSD card. The Huawei Y7 2019 is powered by a highly durable 4000 mAh battery.

The Huawei Y7 2019 edition features a dual rear camera setup including a primary camera of 13 megapixel and the secondary camera of 2-megapixel. Due to AI, the camera of the phone can recognise up to 500 different scenes with 22 labels in real time for optimising the photographs. Huawei Y7 2019 sports a front camera of 8-megapixel.

Apart from all the mentioned features, Huawei Y7 2019 includes connectivity options like WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 Gigahertz, USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 4.2, Huawei Share 2.0 and dual sim with 4G connectivity in both the sims.

