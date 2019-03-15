Idea offer: Telecom service provider Idea is offering a free one-year Amazon Prime subscription to their postpaid customers. The original cost of one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is Rs 999 but the Idea Nirvana customers with a postpaid plan of more than Rs 399 can avail the yearly subscription of Amazon Prime without paying any extra charges.

Idea offer: One of the most popular telecom operators of India, Idea is providing its customers with a complimentary one-year subscription of the video streaming app Amazon Prime with its Nirvana postpaid plans. Amazon’s Prime service grants access to Prime Music, Video and an exclusive permit to the fresh deals on the e-commerce website.

In order to take benefits of the offer, the customers need to download the Idea Movies and TV app from the Google Play Store. The users then need to generate OTP and validate it by entering their mobile number. Then the users are supposed to click on the Idea, Amazon banner present in the app to activate their Amazon Prime membership.

The yearly subscription of the Amazon Prime for Vodafone Red users is also unpaid. The postpaid plans for Vodafone Red cost Rs 399.

The Director of marketing and operations in Vodafone, Avneesh Khosla said that the customers of the present generation are indulged into technology and they all demand flexibility and liberty when it comes to content consumption. He added that as a company, they want to provide best content experience to their customers and through the tie-up with Amazon Prime, they are going to strengthen their market position by providing consumers with the best content.

