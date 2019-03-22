Inbox by Gmail, Google+ services scheduled to shutdown on April 2: From September 2018, is in the news that the tech giant, Google, is soon going to end the Inbox by Gmail app. Google has now finally made it clear that it is going to shut down the service. The inbox by Gmail and the Google+ services are going to shut down on April 2, 2019. Google+ turned out to be a failure as a social platform by Google. People who are still using the Inbox by Gmail application have likely come across a notification within the app, informing the user that the app is going away soon. Google is also providing the users with a shortcut that takes them to the Gmail app from the Inbox By Gmail app. The in-app notifications in the Inbox by Gmail app were like 16 days to shut down, 15 days to shut down, 14 days to shut down. The in-app notifications clearly indicated that the app is going to shut down on April 2, 2019.

From the past few months, Google has introduced many features of the Inbox by Gmail app in the official Gmail app. The users are going to feel the absence of many features of the Inbox by Gmail app which will not be added to the Gmail app. The core services of the Inbox by Gmail app will stop working on April 2.

The Inbox by Gmail app was introduced in 2014 by Google. The app was launched for the people who deal with a lot of emails on a regular basis in order to make their work more convenient. The app allowed the users to create bundles, generate replies and much more. Previously, Google added a lot of features of the Inbox by Gmail app in the official Gmail app including the inline attachments, smart reply, nudges and many more but as stated by Google, only a few features of the Inbox by Gmail app will be adopted in the Gmail app.

Google+ is a social network operated by Google. It was launched in 2011 in order to challenge other social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook. the Google+ service of Google experienced a noticeable growth initially but due to a very low rate of user engagement in the recent years, Google is going to shut down the service as the app is not able to meet users expectations. A design flaw which exposed the information about the user in the Google+ app was also disclosed by the tech giant. The shut down of the Google+ was previously scheduled in August 2019 but due to very low user engagement, the app will be shut down on April 2, 2019.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More