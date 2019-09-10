iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max to go on sale in India from September 20, check out the prices: Ahead of the much-awaited iPhone 11 series launch, people across India have been waiting for the US tech giant to announce an official date and price of the latest Apple models for India too. Till then, take a look at the expected prices of of the iPhone series in India here.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max to go on sale in India from September 20, check out the prices: After a few hours, the US tech giant Apple will launch its iPhone 11 series amid the eagerness of fans prevailing across the globe. The keynote will begin at around at 10:30 pm (IST) at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. Apple will launch three different iPhones tonight — the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, those who have been eagerly waiting to buy the new iPhone series in India have to wait till September 20, a report in the India Today said. It has been reported that the iPhone 11 series would go on sale in the country on September 20, adding the platforms like Paytm Mall will be hosting the sale with some exclusive cashback offers.

Meanwhile, the leaks have also underscored the price details of the new iPhone 11 series. Weibo, earlier in the day, posted a picture that showed the prices of the upcoming models and their variants. The base model (64GB) of iPhone 11 aka the successor of iPhone XR is placed at approximately Rs 53,000. On the other hand, the 128GB and 256GB variants will be available with a price tag of approx. Rs 57,500 and Rs 64,700 respectively.

The leaks also highlighted that iPhone 11 Pro would be available at app. Rs 71,000 for the 128GB while that of 512 GB variant would be available at approx Rs 86,000. iPhone 11 pro Max with 128GB storage will cost Rs 79,00 while the 512GB storage model will cost Rs 93,500 approximately.

In India, the prices are going to slightly higher as this is what normally happens with the Apple project. It has been expected that the US tech giant would soon unveil the prices if the iPhone 11 series in India.

The report said the day when the latest series would be available in India would be the same day when it would be available in the US to coincide with the re-opening of Apple’s iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City. In India, the new iPhones would be available via e-commerce sites or authorized resellers. One can reportedly order their iPhone 11 models from September 13.

