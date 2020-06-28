The iPhone 12 series may not come along with its own adapter and EarPods. Here's everything that you need to know about the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 is expected to launch this fall and a new investor note suggests that Apple won’t include wired headphones inside the retail box this time around. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted the same in the past, suggesting that it’s a prudent move to push for better AirPods sales. The tech giant is expected to not bring any AirPods this year as it launched two new versions last year. This new strategy could help drive AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro sales through the roof this holiday season.

Analysts from Barclays also suggest that the iPhone 12 series won’t come with EarPods in the box. The note adds that Apple will possibly not ship the iPhone 12 series with a power adapter either. This means the retail box this time is expected to pack just the mobile device and a USB Type-C to Lightning cable inside the box. Barclays analyst that the source of the information is based on discussions with multiple Apple suppliers.

If true, iPhone 12 buyers dig their hands a little further in their pockets unless they have a USB Type-C charger lying at home. A 5W Apple adapter costs $19 (roughly Rs. 1,500) in the US, while the 18W adapter is worth $29 (roughly Rs. 2,100). The 18W adapter is currently shipped alongside the iPhone 11 Pro.

The analysts claim that Apple is late by around four to six weeks for the bulk production of iPhone 12.

The company will be revealing the new iPhone 12 series in September, but the models may not be made available for sale until October. Regarding the cameras, the analysts indicate that the two ‘higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models’ will sport a triple camera setup alongside a LiDAR scanner. This means that the new iPhones may see amplified Augmented Reality (AR) experiences.

