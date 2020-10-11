Hi, Speed: Apple is likely to launch at least 4 brand new smartphones at its event scheduled for October 13, 2020. These 4 smartphones are iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Technology giant Apple is likely to launch at least 4 brand new smartphones at its event ‘Hi, Speed’ scheduled for October 13, 2020. Reports suggest that these 4 phones will be iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company might also launch a HomePod during the event.

Although the eventual price of the phones will be Apple’s call, some unclear figures are available. The iPhone 12 mini is believed to be around ₹58,000 while the iPhone 12 might be ₹65,000. These phones will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Red and White colours. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro will cost approximately ₹73,000. A more deluxe version of it, iPhone 12 Pro Max should be worth somewhere near ₹80,000. These ones will be coming in Blue, Gold, Graphite and Silver.

Please remember that these prices, unconfirmed and subject to change, are meant only for US. The prices will definitely change for India. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will become available for pre-order from around October 16 or 17, though the deliveries will begin on October 23. The pre-order service for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to start from November 13 or 14. However, they will be shipped from November 20 or 21 onward.

Also read: iPhone users can avail Live View in Google Maps like Android users soon

Also read: Social Media – A platform to connect with the World or is it curbing the Freedom of Expression?

A mini version of the HomePod is also to be showcased during the reveal event, supposed to be a cheaper variant of the HomePod smart speaker, currently going for ₹20,000 in India. While the mini version should cost approximately ₹7,000 in the USA once released, the price will certainly go up when being sold in India, around ₹10,000.

All four of the iPhone models to be released will have OLED displays inlaid and 5G service should also be present. A new feature called Smart Data will also be installed, having the ability to switch from 4G mode to 5G. As for 5G connectivity, at least within the US, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come equipped with a mmWave 5G band while the rest will have the sub-6GHz band. It is also believed that the phone will be having Deep Fusion and enhanced Night Mode capabilities.

Also read: Instagram rolls out new audio feature for Reels; here’s everything you need to know