As a part of "Bezos Earth Fund", Jeff Bezos on Monday has announced USD 791 million grant to 16 organizations that are working towards protecting the environment and fighting climate change.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Monday in an Instagram post that he will give USD 791 million in grants as part of his Bezos Earth Fund to 16 organizations that are working to protect the environment, CNN reported. “I’ve spent the past several months learning from a group of incredibly smart people who’ve made it their life’s work to fight climate change and its impact on communities around the world,” Bezos wrote in an Instagram post.

“…I’m inspired by what they’re doing, and excited to help them scale, we can all protect Earth’s future by taking bold action now,” he added.

According to CNN, the full list of grantees is a mix of big-name NGOs, labs, reforestation, and climate justice groups including The Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund, ClimateWorks Foundation, Dream Corps Green For All, Eden Reforestation Projects, Energy Foundation, Environmental Defense Fund, The Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, NDN Collective, Rocky Mountain Institute, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, The Solutions Project, Union of Concerned Scientists, World Resources Institute and World Wildlife Fund.

The news comes one year after Amazon announced “The Climate Pledge”, which is the company’s commitment to be 100 per cent powered by renewable energy by 2025 and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Amazon has also purchased 100,000 electric delivery vehicles and invested USD 100 million into reforestation projects and “climate mitigation solutions”, CNN further reported.