Jio Fiber Diamond Plan: Reliance Jio has launched some mouthwatering offers and freebies with the announcement of Reliance Jio Fiber plan. Customers will get a free Jio Home Gateway and 4k set-top box with every plan. The RelainceJio Fiber has been categorized into 6 Plans like Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium.

Reliance Jio Fiber Diamond Plan: Reliance Jio fibre plans, has finally been announced by Reliance Jio on Thursday evening. Reliance Jio has launched 6 plans catering to every tier of the consumer, the plans are Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium.

Jio Fiber Diamond annual plan offers 15,000 Giga bite with 500 Mbps in just Rs 29,988 only/- with that, Reliance Jio is also providing some freebies with every plan to its new customers. In the Diamond plan, customers will get a free 60 cm HD TV worth Rs 12, 990, with Jio Home Gateway and 4k set-top box with every plan.

Also Read: Jio Fiber Gold Plan: Complete data plan, price, free TV other details

To make it more easy, Reliance Jio has also provided monthly charges for every plan, for Diamond customers can pay a monthly rental of Rs 2,499. Whereas for Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Titanium customers can pay a monthly rental of Rs 699, Rs 849, Rs 1,299, Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively.

No doubt with this Reliance Jio has again created abuzz, which once happened in 2016 when Jio was launched with its unlimited data plan. Reliance Jio has also developed plans for every tier, plans like Bronze offers 100 Mbps with 1,200 GB in Rs 8,388 with that the customers will get Muse 2- 6W Bluetooth Speaker MRP 2,999.

Whereas, Reliance Jio Fiber Silver annual plan, can be opted by the customers in just 100 Mbps with 2, 400 GB in just Rs 10,188 with a free Thump 2- 12 W Bluetooth Speakers worth Rs 3, 999.

Key Points to keep in mind before taking Reliance Jio Fiber plan:

1) Customers will be charged a one-time payment of Rs 2,500 in which Rs 1,500 will be kept as a security deposit out of which Rs 1,000 will be non-refundable installation.

2) The Reliance Jio Fibre plans is categorized into Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium.

3) For Bronze, customers have to pay Rs 699 for 100Mbps speed with 500GB+200GB data extra.

4) For Silver, customers have to pay Rs 849 in which they will get 100Mbps speed but with 200GB+200GB extra data.

5) Gold, customers have to pay Rs 1,299 with higher 200 Mbps speed and 500GB+250GB extra data.

6) Whereas the Diamond plan is just for Rs 2,499 in which a customer will get 500Mbps speed and 1250GB+250GB extra data.

7) The platinum plan consists of 1Gbps speed and unlimited data up to 2500GB.

8) Titanium priced Rs 8,499 with unlimited data up to 5000GB with 1Gbps speed.

9) Reliance Jio Fiber with its mouth-watering plans and freebies aims to establish itself in 1,600 towns with a reach of 20 million homes and 15 million business.

10) Jio Fiber service can only be avail in these cities like Bengaluru, Agra, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jamshedpur, Varanasi, Patna and Meerut.

A piece of good news too for all those customers who are interested to buy Unlimited International calling packs, can now avail it in Just Rs 500 per month, the services are for US and Canada.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App