How to activate free voice calling on JioFiber and get Jio Fixed Voice landline number: Jio Fiber preview users can now sign up for Jio Fixed Voice as well as Jio Home Phone which is known as the company’s free landline service. Customers can use Jio Fixed Voice to make free calls to domestic phone users and affordable international calls. The company is expected to sale an unlimited international calling pack for calls to US and Canada at Rs 500 per month, reports said.

To use Jio Fixed Voice landline calling service, you just need to activate it via the MyJio app. Then you can hook up your landline directly to the Jio Fiber wireless router once the service gets activated. Earlier, Jio had announced that it would be providing its free landline service to all Jio Fiber subscribers. Recently, Jio had rolled out the landline service to its existing Preview pack subscribers as Jio Fixed Voice.

How to active Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service on JioFiber. Here are the steps:

Login to “MyJio App”

In case, your account hasn’t been linked, you can follow this procedure: Go to Link new account —> select GigaFiber —Enter Registered Mobile Number (RMN) or Service ID to generate OTP —-> Enter OTP

If your account has already been linked you can go to Switch account and select the account

Tap on “Recharge”

While clicking on “Buy” Option, Jio Fixed Voice notification will appear on the screen. Click “Proceed”. Customer will instantly get an OTP to their RMN.

Enter to complete the process (Fixed Line number will be auto allocated and it will be mentioned in the screen). Jio will provide information to its customers in their registered mail Id.

Recharge is mandatory yo activate Fixed Line Services. So, kindly ensure the device is switched on during the recharge process. Recharge can be done even if a customer already has an active plan. Fixed Line service will get activated immediately.

Customers are required to plug in the Landline cable to RJ-11 port on the JioGigaFiber router or configure FLN in their mobile through JioCall App. For this purpose, a customer needs Jio 4G Voice support.

